 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Southern law firms combine to create coast-to-coast offices

Two major Southern law firms are merging into one firm that will have offices on both coasts and more than 550 attorneys

  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two major Southern law firms are merging into one firm that will have offices on both coasts and more than 550 attorneys.

The attorneys leading both Alabama-based Maynard Cooper & Gale and South Carolina-based Nexsen Pruet said their similar philosophies and a trend toward companies wanting to deal with bigger law firms led them to combine.

“More and more clients are asking for fewer law firms in their roster,” Nexsen Pruet Chairman Leighton Lord told The Associated Press.

Lord will be the President and Chief Strategy Officer for the new Maynard Nexsen firm. Jeff Grantham, who is managing shareholder of Maynard Cooper & Gale, will serve as the new firm's CEO, the combined company announced Thursday.

“The ability to have a bigger bench and a bigger team allows you to be able to handle bigger matters," Grantham said.

People are also reading…

Grantham and Lord met while at law school at Vanderbilt University and each said they admired the other's law firm from afar. Several years ago, they started meeting to discuss their businesses and the merger talk grew from there.

Each firm had several offices in fast growing regions. Maynard Cooper & Gale handled financial services litigation and newer internet services laws in fast growing areas including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Texas and California.

Nexsen Pruet handled many construction, labor, legislative and international business cases from its base along the southern East Coast.

The new firm will have about 550 attorneys and 23 offices in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police chase ends when truck smashes into house

A police chase in Des Moines ended after a squad car pushed a pickup truck into a home. The Des Moines Register reports the chase began Friday afternoon when an officer tried to pull over the truck because the license plate didn't match the vehicle. The vehicles reached speeds of 80 mph in a 35 mph zone. The chase ended when police got in front of the truck, forcing the driver to stop. The driver then tried to drive away when an officer hit the truck, pushing it against the house. The driver was taken to a hospital.

Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK'd by new state laws

Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK'd by new state laws

Taxes will be falling and wages rising as new laws take effect Sunday in numerous states. The new year will bring higher minimum wages in 23 states. More than a dozen states will enact tax cuts. The January list of new laws also includes several affecting personal liberties. Alabama will become the 25th state to allow concealed handguns without a permit. In California, police will no longer be able to stop pedestrians for jaywalking, unless they are in immediate danger of being hit by a vehicle.

$785M Mega Millions prize is 6th largest in US history

$785M Mega Millions prize is 6th largest in US history

An estimated $785 million Mega Millions jackpot will give lottery players a chance to start the new year with a lucrative bang. The big prize up for grabs Tuesday night is the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history and has grown so large because no one has matched all six of the game’s numbers for more than two months. There have been 22 straight drawings without a winner. The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising given the miserable odds of one in 302.6 million of winning the top prize. The $785 million jackpot is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for a cash payout, which would be an estimated $395 million.

Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham dead at 90

Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham dead at 90

Walter Cunningham, the last surviving astronaut from the first successful crewed space mission in NASA’s Apollo program, has died. He was 90. NASA confirmed Cunningham’s death. A family spokesman says he “from complications of a fall." Cunningham was one of three astronauts aboard the 1968 Apollo 7 mission, an 11-day spaceflight that beamed live television broadcasts as they orbited Earth, paving the way for the moon landing less than a year later. Cunningham, then a civilian, crewed the mission, which launched from Cape Kennedy Air Force Station, Florida, on Oct. 11 and splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean south of Bermuda.

Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The death toll from a pre-Christmas blizzard that paralyzed the Buffalo area and much of the country has risen to 28 in western New York, authorities said Monday as the region dug out from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. The dead have been found in their cars, homes and in snowbanks. Some died while shoveling snow. The storm that walloped much of the country is now blamed for at least 49 deaths, with rescue and recovery efforts continuing Monday. The blizzard roared through the region Friday and Saturday, stranding motorists, knocking out power and preventing emergency crews from reaching residents in frigid homes and stuck cars.

Drawing nears for $685 million Mega Millions prize

Drawing nears for $685 million Mega Millions prize

Lottery players will have a chance to ring in the New Year with a $685 million bonus in their bank account as a drawing is held in the Mega Millions game. There have been 21 straight drawings without a jackpot winner thanks to stiff odds of one in 302.6 million. That has allowed the top prize to grow steadily larger, week after week. The estimated $685 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $347.8 million. Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK'd by new state laws

Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK'd by new state laws

Taxes will be falling and wages rising as new laws take effect Sunday in numerous states. The new year will bring higher minimum wages in 23 states. More than a dozen states will enact tax cuts. The January list of new laws also includes several affecting personal liberties. Cash bail no longer can be required of people accused of crimes in Illinois. Alabama will become the 25th state to allow concealed handguns without a permit. In California, police will no longer be able to stop pedestrians for jaywalking, unless they are in immediate danger of being hit by a vehicle.

Police shoot 16-year-old boy during domestic confrontation

Police officers in Des Moines have killed a 16-year-old boy they encountered during a domestic disturbance. The Des Moines Register reports that a relative of the boy called police about 12:30 a.m. Monday to report the dispute at an apartment complex near Blank Park Zoo. The caller said the disturbance involved the boy and he was armed with a handgun. Police said in a statement that officers found the boy in an  apartment with other family members. Officers tried to talk to the boy to de-escalate the situation but the boy raised the gun toward officers, prompting more than one officer to open fire. The boy later died at a hospital. State agents are investigating the shooting.

Watch Now: Related Video

Resort in the French Alps forces skiers down grass due to weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News