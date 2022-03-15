 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Speed, alcohol likely factors in wreck that killed officer

Authorities now say that speed and alcohol were likely factors in a November crash that killed a police officer from Boone

BOONE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities now say that speed and alcohol were likely factors in a November crash that killed a police officer from Boone.

The Polk County Sheriff's office said Tuesday that Officer Mario Gonzalez was alone when his vehicle crashed on a highway near the town of Grimes. It wasn't immediately clear how fast the vehicle was going. He died of blunt force trauma.

Gonzalez worked full-time for the Boone department from 2016 to October 2019, then began working part-time. He also was a member of the Iowa National Guard.

Gonzalez was 26. He is survived by his wife and two young children.

