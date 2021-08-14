Spider populations grow as hot, dry weather continues

“Spiders are beneficial, cold-blooded predators that feed on other insects. There’s a myth that spiders are out to get us, that we’re a food source for spiders. We aren’t,” Lewis said.

Spiders rarely bite, he said. There are a few spiders that are considered hazardous, but brown recluse spiders aren’t common around Waterloo, Lewis said, and black widow spiders aren’t common in Iowa, “although they can occur here. These spiders will bite if threatened, but they don’t seek you out. You have to go where they are,” such as dark, secluded places in the depths of closets, attics, basements, etc.

“All this is to say spiders are beneficial, and you don’t need to fear them. The webbing is messy and inconvenient, but most spider webs only last a day because they have to be sticky to work. Some spiders will consume their own silk and recycle it into fresh silk for a new web,” Lewis explained.

If you are bothered by cobwebs and house spiders in garages and basements, “the vacuum cleaner is the best tool you’ve got for spider control. Suck up the web and get into cracks and crevices, and you’ll likely suck up egg sacs and spiders, too.”