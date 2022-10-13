State revenue soars but growth to slow as tax cuts kick in

Free vasectomies will be available next month at three Planned Parenthood clinics in Missouri amid a surge in demand for the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. A doctor who is helping with that effort also plans to take his mobile clinic on the road in Iowa. In July alone, the Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri performed 42 vasectomies, compared with 10 in the same month last year. Female sterilizations rose to 18 that month from just three in July 2021. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has been hearing similar reports of increased demand from across the country.