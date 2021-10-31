Storm Lake students push for outdoor classroom

STORM LAKE, Iowa (AP) — It’s easy as an adult to take shots at high school students, criticizing them as being concerned about little more than the latest social media craze they call up on their smartphones.

It’s a big mistake to do so, because teenagers will never cease to display an awareness beyond their years about what’s important in this world.

Take for example a Storm Lake High School project that’s turning an overlooked school courtyard into an environmentally sustainable space with outdoor classrooms.

“All my student groups always wanted to help improve the school courtyard environment,” said science teacher Angela Mesenbrink, whose advanced ecology classes came up with the project. “Everything just lined up perfectly.”

Right now, the Courtyard Conservation Project might not look like much, with mounds of black dirt and construction equipment and supplies filling the courtyard. But as workers last week pounded pavers into place atop the compacted sand that marks future walkways, it wasn’t hard to envision students enjoying fresh air and sunshine on a warm spring or fall afternoon amid two rain gardens and native plants and grasses.

The native vegetation’s deep roots will slow the flow of water runoff from the school roof and help filter out pollutants before it empties into the courtyard’s two drains. The goal: help improve the quality of water running into the local North Raccoon River Watershed, an important mission given that the Raccoon River is listed as one of the 10 most endangered rivers in the United States.

“Water conservation works like this not only help sustain our environment, but the construction is sustainable,” Mesenbrink told the Sioux City Journal.

The project grew out of the ecology students’ previous work in the community partnering with the city to rebuild rain gardens, install more trash cans along Storm Lake and clean up the lake shore.

Back at the school, each student had walked past the courtyard hundreds of times. But on one day four years ago, those two drains amid the bushes, gravel and weeds caught someone’s attention.

“They noticed the two drains is how it all started, and they started asking questions,” said Jeff Tollefson, the Storm Lake Community School District’s chief operating officer.

They developed a plan to turn the courtyard into a conservation project, aided greatly two years ago, when the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewarship awarded a $50,000 water quality initiative grant to the project. Since then, dozens of students have been involved in the research, planning and collaboration with city and local business leaders and volunteers. Through the generosity of many of those businesses, volunteers and other community groups, contributions of funds, supplies and expertise added an additional $50,000, leaving the school district with only the cost of replacing the doors to the courtyard.

The project was delayed by about a year because of the COVID pandemic, but Iowa National Guardsmen staffing a COVID testing site at the school did a lot of the heavy lifting to clear out the courtyard.

Students have worked side by side with adults to complete the lighter work, giving way to the professionals when necessary. The exposure students have gained working with community and business leaders is an invaluable learning experience, Mesenbrink said.

“Students will learn valuable lessons they can take into any industry,” she said.

Planting will take place in the spring, wrapping up the project and brightening an area that Tollefson said has been underutilized since the school’s construction in the early 1960s and somewhat neglected over the years.

“I went to school here and taught here forever, and you just got used to the courtyard as it was,” he said.

High school principal Matt Doebel said the project is an example of what the district seeks to accomplish: giving students a say in some of the decisions that can directly affect them.

“That’s how we try to make decisions,” Doebel said. “We try to have them be student-driven, student-led.”

Mesenbrink said students are excited about the thought of periodically attending classes outdoors, a trend that’s grown during the pandemic as schools across the country seek ways to help students and teachers keep safe distances from one another.

Her students also should be proud of the work they’ve put in, once again showing that teens have a lot more going on than checking their phones for the latest social media updates.

