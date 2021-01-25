Storm threatens Midwest with heavy snow, travel disruptions

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A major winter storm threatened to blanket parts of the middle of the country with more than a foot of snow Monday, promising to disrupt travel and even forcing the closure of some coronavirus testing sites.

The National Weather Service forecast that the snow could stretch from central Kansas northeast to Chicago and southern Michigan. Some of the heaviest snow was expected in southeast Nebraska and western Iowa, which was forecast to receive at least 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow.

Several coronavirus testing sites in Nebraska and Iowa planned to close early Monday because of the snow. More than 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow had already fallen in parts of eastern Nebraska by midday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen said 10 to 15 inches (25 to 38 centimeters) of snow is likely between Lincoln, Nebraska, and Des Moines, Iowa, and that it has been at least 15 years since that area received more than a foot of snow in a single storm.

“This is a historic snow,” said Nicolaisen, who is based near Omaha, Nebraska.