Student works to restore dormant West Des Moines greenhouse

Steimel said he knows how it feels to be able to help his community through his service with the Boy Scouts, and wants to extend that feeling to others.

“I think this project has a lot of opportunity to expand,” he said. “I really want to get other students involved.”

While he’s still the leader of the Greenhouse Club, Steimel celebrates each victory that comes with building a project from scratch. When he was notified he’d received the grant from the Bayer Fund, he said he excused himself from Spanish class and ran to share the news with Griffith.

“I could tell (Griffith) was happy, and I was definitely happy — I was doing dances in the middle of the cafeteria,” he said.

Steimel has ideas for the future, like a mural on the garden water trough, but first, he’s focused on researching cooling systems.

The Bayer Fund grant will be used to install a more extensive cooling system, which will be able to lower the temperature in the greenhouse by 10-15 degrees — an essential system when the greenhouse can heat up by the same amount compared to outside temperatures.

From the beginning, Griffith says he was impressed with Steimel. The rising senior is now the only student with keys to a school building — the greenhouse.