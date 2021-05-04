 Skip to main content
Students suffer minor injuries in W. Iowa school bus crash
AP

BRONSON, Iowa (AP) — Some students suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon when a school bus rolled over near the small western Iowa city of Bronson, officials said.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said 15 students were aboard the bus when it rolled off a gravel road. One student had a minor leg injury and others also suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The sheriff's office didn't specify what caused the crash.

