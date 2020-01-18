Students take the lead at Mason City High School bakery

“I tell the kids all the time… ‘I don’t want you to be a recipe robot. I want you to know what’s going on and why it’s functioning the way it is, so that if you’re in the real world and you’re at a job, why is this looking like this and what can I do to fix it if it’s not right,’” Krusey said. “So I want them to think on their feet.”

Krusey, who used to work in a restaurant, said she wanted to make the bakery entirely student-run, so they make the menu, the food and the logo and do all the marketing and sales.

“I really don’t care if they crash and burn,” she said. “I kind of want them to, because then they can learn from their lessons, and I’d rather them do it here in a safe environment than out in the workplace or at home or whatever. At least this is contained and I know what’s going on.”

Students get to pick the recipes for the bakery and try them – sometimes with a little guidance from Krusey — to help them think how some recipes might not fit the setting of the bakery, she said.

“It’s all them,” she said. “I want it to be on them.”