Summer camps work to keep unvaccinated kids safe

Camp Courageous also is not seeing the same attendance it had seen before the pandemic. Becker said in 2019, they were just below 10,000 total campers.

As of the end of April, they hosted just over 1,100 campers.

Many summer camps are limiting capacity this year, reducing the number of children at its locations in an effort to offset risk of outbreaks.

The Girl Scouts camp plans to operate at 50 percent capacity for the summer, “enhancing the ability to appropriately distance during more difficult parts of the sessions,” its COVID-19 plan states.

That means attendance for the summer will be around 750 campers between the ages of seven and 17, Director Rachel Eisenmann said. In 2020, before camp leadership decided to shut down operations because of the pandemic, about 1,400 campers were registered to attend.

Camp Wapsie is putting its capacity at 80 percent, or about 1,650 campers. That means 10 campers will sleep in a cabin that typically houses 12.

Camp Tanager is paring down its typical per-cabin capacity down to eight campers this year, Pirrie said.