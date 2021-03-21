 Skip to main content
Suspect in death of woman in Ames arrested in Des Moines
AP

AMES, Iowa (AP) — A man is now in custody and charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a woman in Ames in February.

KCCI-TV reported Sunday that police in Des Moines arrested Richard Fleck after he allegedly assaulted a woman.

Fleck had been sought for several weeks following the death of Ranea Bell. She was found dead in an apartment in February.

Fleck was booked into the Story County jail. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

