Swimmer dies in river at Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man's body has been recovered after he went under water while swimming in a river at Cedar Rapids and did not resurface.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that firefighters were called just before 5:30 p.m. Friday to the Cedar River. Witnesses said a man in his 40s was swimming and began to struggle.

The man's body was found about 30 minutes later, 15 feet from the shore. His name has not been released.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Gazette.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0