Taphouse gives Peosta residents reason to stay in town

PEOSTA, Iowa (AP) — For a small Dubuque County community, the opening of a new taphouse is generating big-time interest.

Darkbird Taphouse in Peosta opened its doors to the public last week, following a series of soft openings that were aimed at getting staff members up to speed. It will commence normal hours next week, beginning on the eve of Thanksgiving.

Located along Thunder Valley Drive, between Thunder Hills and Cox Springs roads, the business offers a variety of on-tap beers and a limited food menu. It also provides another gathering space in a growing city.

“The feedback so far has been just great,” said Taproom Manager Andrea Burds. “We have had a lot of clientele from right here in Peosta. Folks have been saying we don’t have anything else like this here. They are happy they have something to do without traveling all the way to Dubuque.”

In recent months, as the building took shape, the business benefited from a few eye-catching amenities. In addition to spelling out the company moniker in large letters, the building facade features a massive image of a bird that is illuminated during the night.

Burds told the Dubuque Telegraph Herald that the dark bird certainly has been a conversation starter.

“Everybody has been in awe of that,” she said. “We have our logo up, and you can see it from the highway. It’s really brought some attention to our brand and to what we are doing here.”

Staff members hope the feeling of awe continues once customers enter the facility, which boasts what Burds called “a modern look” and features booth seating and an upper-level loft, complete with a second bar.

Darkbird Taphouse will feature 20 on-tap beers, including multiple options from its sister company, Dubuque’s Dimensional Brewing Co. The bulk of the other tap options will come from other Iowa breweries, although Burds emphasized a couple of taps will be reserved for out-of-state occupants.

“We will always try to have a few surprises on tap,” she said.

She said the taphouse will start with a limited food menu, which will feature a few specialty burgers and appetizers. During its first full week of operation, the taphouse also will welcome some food trucks to the site to serve customers.

The taphouse employs about 20 workers. Burds noted that Darkbird Taphouse hosted a series of soft openings in recent weeks to make sure these employees were up to speed.

“We feel like we are ready to hit the ground running,” she said.

While Darkbird Taproom will not brew its own beers, its emphasis on craft beer reflects the popularity of that niche throughout the tri-states.

A trend that initially took root locally in Dubuque has since manifested in smaller, surrounding communities, with breweries cropping up in towns including Bellevue and Dyersville.

Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, said businesses like Darkbird Taphouse are becoming new destinations that act as a magnet bringing tourists to smaller communities.

“Craft beer really draws a following,” Rahe said. “(Darkbird Taphouse) won’t only end up drawing local customers — it will bring people in from all over. These places have a way of making a small town a destination.”

In other communities, Rahe has observed the positive economic ripple effect that a new brewery or taphouse can have.

“People may come into town for a beer, but they will also stop for something else,” he said. “Maybe they’ll grab dinner at another business in town or stop somewhere to shop.”

Another new Peosta destination is poised to open within close proximity to Darkbird Taphouse in the near future.

Jumble Coffee Co. is in the process of building a new location — its third in the tri-state area — across the street from Darkbird Taphouse. Owner George Nauman said Friday that construction on the facility is progressing but there is not a specific timetable for opening.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Telegraph Herald.

