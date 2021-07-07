Teen on life support after deadly Iowa water ride accident

Nyla managed to unbuckle herself and Gus and the two got out with minor injuries, Shields said.

The boat was crushing the shoulder of 43-year-old David, and he could hear his bones crunching as he ripped his shoulder out from underneath to break free, Shields said. He and Sabrina got out and could see their sons face down in the river, but could not move the boat because of David’s arm injuries.

They screamed for help as other rafts passed by, and believe that at least 10 minutes passed before workers shut off water to the ride and the boys were freed from the water, he said. Emergency responders on site began with life-saving measures and CPR very quickly, but several minutes passed before an ambulance could reach them and take the four most seriously injured to the hospital.

Cook said the timeline of the accident remains under investigation.

Doctors decided to remove Michael, who was going into sixth grade at Boulder Peak Intermediate School, from life support Sunday after he showed no brain function and his organs had failed. Shields said he and other pastors held the boy's hand and sang as doctors disconnected the machine.