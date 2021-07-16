Teen pleads not guilty to murder in Sioux City killing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with first-degree murder and other counts for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Sioux City has pleaded not guilty.

Lawrence Canady, 21, entered the pleas Thursday in the May 1 death of 22-year-old Martez Harrison, the Sioux City Journal reported.

Canady is one of two people charged in the killing. In late May, 17-year-old Dwight Evans pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other counts in the case.

Officials have said in court records that Canady and Evans were armed and waiting for Harrison outside a downtown bar after being denied entry. When Harrison's girlfriend arrived outside the bar to pick up Harrison, Canady punched her in the face, police said, and Harrison and Canady fought.

Investigators said that after Harrison eventually fell to the ground, Evans shot him twice, including once in the chest. After Harrison was shot, Canady continued to punch him in the face and kick him in the head, police said. Harrison died at a Sioux City hospital.

At the time of Harrison's shooting, Canady was on probation for a September 2019 shooting at a Sioux City apartment complex, prosecutors said.

