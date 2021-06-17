Texas joins list of states dropping permit rules for guns

The Texas law takes effect Sept. 1 and Abbott signed the bill over the objections of law enforcement groups who say the change will endanger the public and police. It’s backed by gun rights groups including the National Rifle Association, who argue it will allow Texans to better defend themselves and remove hurdles to the constitutional right to bear arms.

The NRA has called it the “most significant” gun rights measure in the state’s history.

“In this increasingly dangerous world, people want to be able to protect themselves," said NRA leader Wayne LaPierre, who attended the Texas bill signing. "Thank God Texas is leading the way for the country in making that possible.”

Texas — home to more than 29 million people — is by far the most populous of the approximately 20 states that allow people to carry a gun in public without a permit. Most of those have rolled back requirements in the last four years, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.