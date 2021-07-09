The Gazette will move printing operations to Des Moines

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The parent company of The Gazette newspaper in Cedar Rapids said Friday it will close its printing operations and move the printing of several publications to Des Moines.

Folience said it will stop newspaper printing in Cedar Rapids at its Color Web Printers subsidiary on Aug. 31. The closure will impact 34 full-time and eight part-time employees.

The printing of The Gazette, Southeast Iowa Union, Washington Evening Journal, Mt. Pleasant News, Fairfield Ledger, PennySaver and The Shopper will be transferred to Gannett Publishing Services in Des Moines.

Folience CEO Daniel Goldstein called it a “very difficult decision," noting it will impact some long-time employees. “But the changing economics and consolidation of the print industry necessitates this," he said.

The company noted that the closure aligns with printing consolidation at newspapers across the country and the end of some long-term printing contracts.

Gazette Executive Editor Zack Kucharski said the newspaper will “maintain current production standards for our print readers,” after the paper begins printing in Des Moines for the Aug. 26 edition.

Subscribers and advertisers will not see any interruption of service.

