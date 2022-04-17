 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Therapy dog and cat help Buena Vista students ease worries

STORM LAKE, Iowa (AP) — Studies show that pets help their owners relax, reducing their stress level, blood pressure and loneliness while boosting their mood.

If you’re skeptical of those findings, just step inside Calle Friesen’s classroom or visit Melanie Hauser’s office. Inside, you’ll see students with huge smiles on their faces while cuddling, petting and scratching two pets who are building fan bases on the Buena Vista University campus.

Friesen, an associate education professor, brings her trained therapy dog, Cooper, to class one day each week, and he also spends an hour in the school’s counseling center.

Across campus, you’ll find Reepicheep, an orange tabby cat who comes to campus for an hour every week and roams the suite outside the office of Hauser, an associate chemistry professor and university chaplain.

For students, Cooper and Reepicheep enable them to momentarily forget upcoming deadlines, homesickness or other worries.

“It’s really nice to have that interaction. He’s definitely helped me lose some stress and relax in class,” Rachel Hardy, a senior from Adel, Iowa, told the Sioux City Journal. The dog-loving digital media major had just finished scratching the soft, curly face of Cooper, an 85-pound sheepadoodle, a cross between an English sheepdog and a poodle.

Tail wagging furiously, the 15-month-old certified therapy dog greets each student enthusiastically as he or she walks in the door, then spends the rest of class seeking affection and quietly giving plenty in return. Students can’t help but look into his big, caring eyes and scratch his head while they listen to Friesen. They often later tell Friesen that Cooper boosted their spirits.

“It happens almost every week,” Friesen said.

For Friesen, Cooper is a valuable tool, a classroom therapy dog who prepares her students, most of them future teachers, to encounter therapy dogs when they go to student teaching assignments or begin their careers. More Iowa schools are getting therapy dogs, Friesen said, because of their ability to de-escalate student anxiety and stress, helping them calm down. They also make excellent reading partners for children who are hesitant to read aloud in front of others, making no judgments of a student’s abilities while they listen.

“He’s just going to cuddle up with you, heart to heart,” said Friesen, Cooper’s handler who began bringing him to campus last fall.

Hauser had no such plans to bring a pet to campus five years ago, when a colleague found a stray kitten at the side of a Storm Lake street standing next to his mother, who had just been struck by a car. Hauser agreed to take the kitten in to be a buddy for her other orange kitten. Reepicheep, named after a character in C.S. Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia book series, soon wanted to be everyone’s buddy.

“I got him home, got him cleaned up, and he had personality right away,” Hauser said. “He is the most mellow cat I’ve ever met. Nothing stresses him out.”

When Hauser became the campus chaplain in 2020, she thought a cat who’s never stressed could help stressed-out college students.

“I always thought this cat would be a great therapy cat. Everyone he meets is his best friend,” she said. “I figured we’d give it a trial run, and he developed a fan base.”

Reepicheep made his debut this semester, and every Thursday afternoon, a handful of students, plus a few faculty and staff members, eagerly await the arrival of the cat who’s become so popular he has his own Instagram account.

“I was really interested because I really love cats and all animals,” freshman criminology major Stephanie Redman, of Albert Lea, Minnesota, said when she saw the posters around campus in January notifying students of Reepicheep’s office hour. “I have a cat at home, and I was kind of homesick for him. It’s nice and calming to pet the cat, it’s a stress reliever.”

Reepicheep strolls through the suite outside Hauser’s office in typical cat fashion as if he owns the place. He stops and gives everyone a chance to shower him with attention, happily accepting belly rubs.

“You can pick him up and he has no issues with it,” said Andrew Fox, a sophomore digital media major from Omaha. “It helps me mentally.”

Friesen and Hauser love observing the positive impact their pets have on students. Both professors said they’re considering expanding the hours their animals are on campus.

“I’m excited that it’s worked as well as it has,” Hauser said.

