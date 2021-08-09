Third person pleads guilty in New Year's Eve party killing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A third person has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a woman at a New Year’s Eve party in Sioux City.

Carlos Morales, 18, of Sioux City, admitted during his sentencing Friday that he and two others who’ve already pleaded guilty fired guns early Jan. 1 into a home where he knew people were congregated for the party, the Sioux City Journal reported.

The shooting killed 18-year-old Mia Kritis and wounded three others.

In exchange for his plea to second-degree murder and three weapons counts, prosecutors dropped his original charge of first-degree murder. The plea agreement calls for a sentence of 50 years, but his sentence will ultimately be up to a judge.

Had Morales been 18 at the time of the shooting, he would be required to serve a mandatory minimum of 35 years. But Iowa law says a judge may suspend all or part of the prison sentence if the offender was under age 18 at the time of the crime.