Three Iowa teens shot and injured at after-prom party

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three Iowa teenagers were shot and injured after some uninvited guests showed up to an after-prom party.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said about 200 people were at the party before the shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old girl were wounded in the shooting, but they are all expected to survive. All three teens were being treated at local hospitals Sunday.

Parizek said the shooting happened during a fight that broke out after a group of uninvited guests arrived at the party, and several shots were fired.

No arrests were immediately reported Sunday morning, and police did not identify the victims.

