Three UK variant coronavirus cases confirmed in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Testing has identified three cases in Iowa of the coronavirus variant strain found in the United Kingdom, Iowa public health officials said Monday.

Two of the cases were found in Johnson County in eastern Iowa and one in Bremer County in northeast Iowa.

Based on scientific study of the variant strain called B.1.1.7., researchers believe it can spread more easily than the original strain of COVID-19 and is believed to be deadlier. Current vaccines are believed to be effective against the strain.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Iowa has delivered 190,689 first vaccine doses to individuals, or 6,044 per 100,000 people, the third lowest rate in the nation.

Health officials said the emergence of new variants underscores the importance of wearing masks and taking precautions to avoid getting infected.