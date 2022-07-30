Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

Gov. Kim Reynolds has named David May to the Iowa Supreme Court, making her fifth appointment to the seven-member court. Reynolds chose May from among three finalists for a position that became vacant with the retirement of Justice Brent Appel. May had been a member of the Iowa Court of Appeals since 2019 and had served as a district judge. He received his law degree from Drake University Law School in Des Moines and his undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. The appointment of May means that all members of the court now have been named by Republican governors. Besides Reynolds’ five appointments, former Gov. Terry Branstad appointed two of the justices.