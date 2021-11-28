Tornado enables Marshalltown store to reinvent itself

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — When the sky is clear, sunlight spills through the towering, south-facing windows on the top floors of McGregors Furniture and Mattress in Marshalltown.

The windows facing West Main Street overlook the city, showering the showroom’s recliners and dining tables in warm, natural light.

New to McGregors’ furniture showroom, the $150,000 front-facing windows were installed during a $2 million restoration of the 141-year-old building after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the city’s downtown on July 19, 2018.

The devastating tornado shattered windows, demolished buildings and toppled the Marshall County Courthouse clock tower.

It damaged nearly every building downtown, leading to the demolition of more than a dozen structures and leaving a permanent dent on the city of 27,591.

At McGregors, the tornado ripped through roofing, blew out windows on the main level and destroyed the building’s fourth floor.

But for Erin McGregor, the fourth generation to helm her family’s 125-year-old company, the tornado’s destruction brought an opportunity for reinvention.

“Even through tragedy comes opportunity,” McGregor told the Des Moines Register. “Everything is new from top to bottom. It’s the building I’ve always dreamed it could be. The tornado was horrible and I would never want anybody to live through something like that but I wouldn’t have what I have today without it. I wouldn’t have this beautiful building, I wouldn’t have these beautiful windows.”

In the aftermath of the tornado, the store temporarily relocated to a former Younkers location at the Marshalltown Mall.

Despite being in the mall until September 2020 until recently, McGregor said she never considered abandoning the building that her family’s company has occupied since 1928.

The downtown headquarters, McGregor said, is like a second home. It’s where she spent her childhood zig-zagging between merchandise, playing hide-and-seek with her younger sister.

It’s also where she and her husband camped out over Labor Day weekend after the tornado to ward off rainwater seeping through the the tarps that covered the damaged roof.

“Post-tornado we just had a ton of water damage,” McGregor said. “Over $300,000 of product had to go.”

Even items that didn’t have shards of shattered glass in them “were damaged by the rains that were forthcoming after that,” she said.

Mayor Joel Greer said that while downtown restoration has been quicker than he anticipated, it will likely take another 10 years for Marshalltown to fully recover.

Greer said the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and the powerful derecho that swept across Iowa in August 2020 delayed Marshalltown’s — and the furniture company’s — recovery.

“It was like a one-two punch in the boxing ring,” Greer said. “We’d gotten back up after the tornado but it did set us back. Erin McGregor is a good example of somebody that got punched in the nose a second time and she took it. They’re not the only ones but they’re a good example of how they had a good history in Marshalltown and decided to stay.”

The derecho swept through Marshalltown just a month before McGregor planned to move back into her company’s restored building. Fortunately, she said, only the building’s sign and awning were damaged by the storm’s 99-m.p.h. winds.

“We lucked out during the derecho,” McGregor said. “It’s funny because the original awning lasted about 60 years and the second awning lasted two months.”

McGregor’s great-grandfather, James McGregor, and his business partner, Charles Stull, opened Stull and McGregor in Oskaloosa in 1896, and the company claims to be Iowa’s oldest family-owned furniture business.

The partners split after a devastating fire, and McGregor expanded the business, now bearing only his name, to 10 locations, including in Minnesota, employing more than 150 people. The company’s headquarters moved to Marshalltown.

It survived the Great Depression, union unrest in the 1980s and several recessions, though along the way, it slimmed down to the current three stores, which in addition to Marshalltown are in Ottumwa and Waterloo.

“I think that with each one you survive, you get a little stronger,” Erin McGregor said of the periodic disasters and downturns. “The fact that we’ve made it through all that gives me, and I think everybody, more confidence that we’re going to continue to be here. But our success comes clearly from our customers. We have generation after generation that shops with us.”

After the tornado, the derecho and the COVID-19 pandemic, McGregor said that while she is excited to acknowledge company’s 125th anniversary, it’s difficult to celebrate while some Iowans are still struggling.

“It’s hard with everything that’s going on to get too flamboyant about celebrations because there still is a lot of hardship out there,” McGregor said. “On a global standpoint, I just hope that things improve, that we’re healthy and everybody safe.”

In part to celebrate the anniversary, McGregor worked with Trending Media, a media and advertising company in Marshalltown, to create a mini-documentary on the furniture store’s history and restoration of its headquarters following the 2018 tornado.

“Todd Steinkamp is the owner and it was really his brainchild,” McGregor said. “He’s been doing radio for me for a while and he knows the history of my business and said it would be really cool to kind of launch that into the 125th year. He did a tremendous job.”

As the only family member currently involved with the furniture company, McGregor said she is unsure what a potential fifth generation might look like. She plans to encourage her two children, aged 15 and 11, to gain some “real world experience” outside of McGregors.

But the McGregors name remains adorned boldly on the building’s exterior.

“There’s always been a family member involved,” McGregor said. “It’s your name so you take it really seriously and very personally.”

