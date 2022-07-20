 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Trial for Iowa teen charged with killing teacher moved

A trial for a 17-year-old teen charged with murder in the death of a southeast Iowa high school Spanish teacher will be moved to Davenport

  • 0

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — A trial for a 17-year-old teen charged with murder in the death of a southeast Iowa high school Spanish teacher will be moved to Davenport, a judge ordered Tuesday.

The judge ordered that the trial for Jeremy Everett Goodale be moved about 80 miles (128 kilometers) from Fairfield to Davenport, a larger city of 100,000 people on the Mississippi River.

The move comes about a month after the trial for another teen charged with murder, Willard Miller, was moved about 200 miles (322 kilometers) west to Council Bluffs.

The teens are accused of first-degree murder in the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, who taught Spanish at Fairfield High School. Her body was found in a park Nov. 3, hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties. She had been beaten to death with a baseball bat.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police recover body of girl who drowned in Raccoon River

Des Moines police recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl who drowned in the Raccoon River after getting off an inflatable raft. Police said found the girl’s body at 12:20 p.m. Friday, about two days after she entered the river. The girl had been in the raft Wednesday evening with two other children when she got off, went underwater and didn’t resurface. Emergency responders had been searching the river for the girl since Wednesday. Police have not identified the girl.

Crews still searching for girl who drowned in Cedar River

Crews were still searching for an 11-year-old girl who they believe drowned at a state park near Mount Vernon. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was called Wednesday afternoon to Palisades State Park after someone went into the Cedar River and began struggling. The sheriff’s office said Thursday the girl had drowned and identified her as Zyah Thomas of Cedar Rapids.

Missouri swimmer likely infected with amoeba in Iowa dies

A Missouri resident who was infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake has died. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the patient died due to primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri ameba. Health officials say they believe the parasite was contracted at Lake of Three Fires near Bedford, Iowa, about two hours north of Kansas City. The name and age of the patient will not be released, officials said. Iowa officials closed the Lake of Three Fires State Park near Taylor County as a precaution on July 7. The beach remains closed.

Le Mars explosion injures 3 people, destroys homes

Le Mars explosion injures 3 people, destroys homes

An explosion destroyed two houses in the northwest Iowa city of Le Mars and injured three people. The explosion Wednesday morning demolished two adjacent houses and damaged a third house. Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief Dave Schipper told the Sioux City Journal that the three people who were injured were inside or around one of the homes. Two of them were taken to a Le Mars hospital and one was taken to a Sioux City hospital and later transferred to a burn center in Lincoln, Nebraska. Schipper called it “very fortunate” that no one died in the explosion, which he thinks was caused by a gas leak.

1 person dies in W. Iowa when truck collides with train

One person will killed when a truck hauling grain collided with a freight train in western Iowa. The truck and Iowa Interstate Railroad train collided at a crossing south of Walnut at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the train dragged the truck and trailer up to 150 yards. The truck was on fire when first-responders arrived. The sheriff’s office said one person was killed. The crash caused at least two rail cars to derail. The rail crossing has signals, which appeared to be working when the crash occurred.The truck was hauling a grain product used in the production of ethanol.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Keeping fitness fun: New AARP FitLot opens in La Crosse's Trane park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News