Trial for Iowa teen charged with killing teacher moved

An explosion destroyed two houses in the northwest Iowa city of Le Mars and injured three people. The explosion Wednesday morning demolished two adjacent houses and damaged a third house. Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief Dave Schipper told the Sioux City Journal that the three people who were injured were inside or around one of the homes. Two of them were taken to a Le Mars hospital and one was taken to a Sioux City hospital and later transferred to a burn center in Lincoln, Nebraska. Schipper called it “very fortunate” that no one died in the explosion, which he thinks was caused by a gas leak.