DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines teenager accused of murdering two fellow students inside an alternative school has admitted he pulled the trigger, but claims he did so because he feared for his life, his lawyer said in the trial's opening statements Thursday.

Preston Walls, 19, shot and killed the students because he was convinced they planned to kill him, attorney Glen Downey said.

“Preston Walls decided he didn't want to die,” Downey said during the brief opening statements. “Preston decided he didn't want to go home to his family in a pine box.”

The shooting killed students Gionni Dameron, 18, and Rashad Carr, 16. Prosecutors hace alleged the shooting was prompted by a dispute between rival gangs but the families of Dameron and Carr denied they were involved in gangs.

Walls is the first of two teens to go on trial for the shooting, which took place on Jan. 23 at the Starts Right Here school. The gunfire also seriously wounded program founder Will Keeps, who recovered but still has lingering injuries.

Prosecutor Stephanie Cox told jurors they would hear testimony from Keeps and see video showing the shootings.

“You will watch a video and you will see with your own eyes Preston Walls shoot 30 times,” Cox said.

Lawyers outlined their cases after jury selection that stretched for more than three days. Walls is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and criminal gang participation.

Bravon Tukes, 19, is set to stand trial on the same charges on Oct. 2.

Prosecutors initially sought to try Walls and Tukes together but the judge separated the proceedings at the request of Tukes’ lawyer, who plans to seek Walls’ testimony in his client’s defense. The trial for Walls is expected to last about a week.

Police arrested Walls less than an hour after the shooting at the school on the edge of downtown Des Moines.

The alternative program, which is affiliated with the Des Moines public schools, closed immediately after the shooting but reopened within a few weeks. About 30 students now attend the program.

Keeps, the school's founder, was a 15-year-old member of a Chicago gang when he witnessed rival members kill his friend. He escaped the streets and moved to Iowa to help other young people from troubled backgrounds.