AP

Two people shot outside Des Moines bar; no arrests

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two people were wounded in a shooting after a dispute at a bar in Des Moines, police said.

Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said the shooting occurred about midnight Saturday at a Whiskey River bar.

One man with a gunshot wound was taken from the scene to a hospital. He is expected to survive, The Des Moines Register reported.

A second man later walked into a West Des Moines hospital with a minor gunshot wound that Parizek said occurred in the shooting at Whiskey River.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute at the bar, Parizek said. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

