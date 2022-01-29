 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two teens sentenced in killing of University of Iowa student

Two 18-year-olds have been sentenced to prison in connection with the fatal shooting of a University of Iowa student in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Two 18-year-olds have been sentenced to prison in connection with the fatal shooting of a University of Iowa student in Cedar Rapids.

A judge on Friday sentenced Christian Emedi to 20 years in prison. He had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and willful injury in the June 2020 death of 20-year-old Malik Sheets.

Marshawn Jeffries was sentenced to five years in prison. He pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor obstruction charge.

Emedi and Jeffries were minors at the time of the killing, but both were tried as adults. Both were originally charged with first-degree murder before reaching plea agreements.

