U. of Illinois official to be next U. of Iowa president

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa's governing board on Friday picked the University of Illinois System's No. 2 executive to be the school's next president, opting for an experienced academic leader to succeed a president with an unusual business background.

The Iowa Board of Regents appointed Barbara Wilson to succeed Bruce Harreld, who is retiring after leading Iowa since 2015. The selection came after the nine-member board interviewed four finalists in closed session during a meeting on the Iowa City campus.

Since 2016, Wilson has served as the executive vice president of the University of Illinois System, which includes 90,000 students and 6,000 faculty members on three campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield. Previously, she served as the interim chancellor at the flagship Urbana-Champaign campus in 2015 and 2016.

The board said that Wilson's contract would begin July 15 and run through June 30, 2026. She'll be paid an annual salary of $600,000, and earn up to $400,000 annually in deferred compensation.

Wilson, a 63-year-old communications researcher with two decades of administrative experience, called the job “a tremendous opportunity to lead a premier research university” and said she was excited to get to work.