UI Museum of Art makes progress toward completion

UI’s then-new President Bruce Harreld scrapped the plan and charged his team to come up with a less-expensive option. It did, and in early 2016 the university pitched construction on a UI-owned plot near the Main Library, an idea that quickly won Board of Regents approval.

Aiming to finance half the $50 million effort with private donations, the UI received a big boost in 2017 with a $10 million gift from Dick and Mary Jo Stanley — earning the couple naming rights for the new Stanley Museum of Art.

The 60,000-square-foot, three-story project celebrated a ceremonial groundbreaking in summer 2019, starting construction that fall with plans to finish in 2022.

Should the museum materialize on time, the achievement will be a long time coming after years of changing costs, locations, construction plans and schedules.

When the Stanley gift was announced, the university had planned to begin construction in 2018 and finish by 2020. Before that, in 2016, the project had been planned to wrap up by 2019 — in time to mark the UI Museum of Art’s 50th anniversary.

But now that debate over the site, size, scope, schedule, cost and funding has subsided, even a historic pandemic hasn’t slowed progress, said UI Art Museum Director Lauren Lessing.