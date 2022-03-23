Union: Davenport defense supplier worker strike ends

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A labor strike that began last month at a Davenport defense contractor supplier has ended, union leaders said.

More than 400 union members employed at the Eaton Mission Systems Division of Davenport will return to work after a contract agreement was reached Tuesday, a representative of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District Lodge 6 told the Quad-City Times.

DeLane Adams with the union said in a statement that the new contract included improved wages and other items, but terms of the contract were not disclosed. Katie Kennedy, Eaton Aerospace senior manager of global communications, confirmed the two sides had reached an agreement.

The strike began Feb. 18 after 98% of union members voted to reject a tentative agreement that included what union officials said were sub-standard wages and cuts to health care and retirement benefits.

The Eaton-Cobham Mission Systems factory makes airplane parts for defense contractors, including systems that allow planes to refuel while in the air.

