Union leader blames underfunding for Iowa prison killings

Dutcher and Woodard were trying to carry out a long-discussed plan to escape when they gained access to the prison infirmary under the ruse that they were there to repair equipment. They got into a break room, where they shattered glass and tried to use a work tool known as a grinder to cut the metal bars covering the window.

Homan also called on the warden, deputy warden and the prison's security director to be fired and he said lawmakers should reinstate the right of state union workers to negotiate workplace safety, which was removed in 2017 when Republicans rewrote the state collective bargaining laws.

An Iowa House budget subcommittee on Tuesday morning supported spending an additional $20 million for the state prison system, but Homan said that's not even enough to cover salary increases. He said the overall corrections budget underfunds the department by at least $2 million.

"That tells me Republicans in the Iowa House don't really understand what happened two weeks ago," he said.

House Speaker Pat Grassley said the House funding proposal would be the largest increase in corrections funding in 10 years.

“It didn't just come about since the tragedy in Anamosa. It was a large number before we even got to that terrible situation that we saw happen,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0