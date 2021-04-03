 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
University of Illinois campus on Moline riverfront pursued
0 comments
AP

University of Illinois campus on Moline riverfront pursued

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOLINE, Iowa (AP) — Officials in Moline have been pursuing the possibility of bringing a University of Illinois school of engineering to riverfront land for at least six months, according to newly obtained records.

The city already has a college of engineering just a mile away — at Western Illinois University’s Quad-Cities riverfront campus. But Mayor Stephanie Acri recently accused WIU officials of “broken promises,” including low enrollment numbers that “have hurt Moline’s economy,” The Quad City Times reports .

The mayor and Quad Cities Chamber president and CEO Paul Rumler said they have spoken with other state universities about bringing their four-year programs to the Quad-Cities, but both declined to say who they were courting.

The Quad-City Times and Dispatch/Argus then filed an open records request and learned through it that the land that will be vacated by the demolition of an Interstate 74 bridge was being considered as a possible site for the University of Illinois program.

Kristen Ruby, a University of Illinois spokeswoman, provided no specifics.

“Our goal," she said in a written statement, “is to support education and economic development where we can and to partner with other universities to expand opportunities across the Illinois Innovation Network."

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Quad-City Times.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News