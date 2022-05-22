University of Iowa students have many luxury housing options

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Downtown Iowa City has become a hotspot for expensive multi-story residential buildings largely marketed toward students attending the University of Iowa.

The newest is an 11-story building dubbed “The Nest Iowa City,” owned by the Tailwind Group and rising behind the newly renovated Ped Mall. As more of these imposing buildings pop up in and around the fast-growing city’s center near campus, the question remains: How will they impact the larger rental market?

City leaders and developers have been saying for years that adding more housing specifically for student occupants will ease pressures on the rental market, opening space in the city’s core neighborhoods and possibly leading to lower rents.

However, not everyone shares that rosy view. Some city officials and students question whether the new construction is an effective strategy that will ultimately benefit the city.

Brandon Smith, the vice president of operations and development at the Tailwind Group, told the Press-Citizen that he and other developers believe there is a strong market in Iowa City for both student housing and more affordable options. He believes building more of these units while demand is high can have benefits for the entire city.

“If a town is growing in general, with or without a university, which Iowa City is, there’s going to be a greater demand for housing,” he said.

Smith said downtown Iowa City and Riverfront Crossings are viewed by developers as prime spots for student housing.

“If you’re talking proximity to campus, then yes, I’d say it’s about as good as you can get outside of literally being on campus,” Smith said.

Smith said the new buildings are aimed at residents who value walkability, convenience and being able to work or study remotely in a central location.

“Any development land in that area would be pretty highly sought after by student housing developers just because of the location to campus. It’s hard to find in any college campus, but especially (Iowa City), which has had a good amount of development over the last few years downtown,” Smith said.

The Nest contains 101 luxury apartments, with monthly rents ranging from $1,700 to $3,000. The building is scheduled to open Aug. 19, and Tailwind says only 20 units remain to be rented.

In an interview with the Press-Citizen, Iowa City Manager Geoff Fruin cited the Strategic Housing Master Plan conducted by the university, Iowa City and Coralville in 2017. He said that plan shows Iowa City has a much lower percentage of student-oriented housing than comparable college towns in the United States.

The study found Iowa City has 3,485 beds that are built for students to house 24,771 off-campus dwellers, or 14%. That was much lower than other college towns in the study, such as Bloomington, Indiana (26.1%), West Lafayette, Indiana (37.6%), Gainesville, Florida (53.3%), or Charlottesville, Virginia (31.8%).

The study also found that more than 50% of the University of Iowa student renters are finding properties in the general market, 25% were in on-campus housing, and less than 25% were in purpose-built student housing. The study found that 53% of the rental properties in the general market were occupied by students, which limits availability for non-student renters.

A key takeaway from the study was that the limited number of large-scale student housing developments, in combination with low vacancy rates and proximity between university and downtown, has contributed to housing shortages.

The study found that Iowa City’s vacancy rate for rental units was at a low 2% in 2017, another sign Fruin pointed at to show the pressure Iowa City’s housing market faces, with scarce supply driving up rental rates. Other universities in the study had higher vacancy rates between 5% and 12%.

“The idea is that more students go towards student-oriented beds like Tailwinds and CA Ventures is building and there’s less competition in those general market areas,” Fruin said. “The hope for the city is, but not the whole strategy ... is that it opens up housing in and around the downtown for non-students as well.”

Fruin said it is important to have attainable rental and owner-occupied housing near downtown, where it’s easier for people get around on foot or bicycle, something that is attractive to everyone, including students, families, young professionals and retirees.

A more recent look at rents and rental vacancy rates was done by Iowa City-based Cook Appraisal, a commercial valuation research group. In 2021, Cook looked at properties in and around Iowa City. “The Pentacrest Mile,” an area encompassing Iowa City’s downtown and the University of Iowa campus, was the first zone.

This zone had 2,148 rental units, ranging from one-bedroom efficiencies to five-bedroom apartments. Together, all five zones had more than 6,000 units.

This study shows units in the core of Iowa City had much higher vacancy rates than the rest of the city, ranging from 7.6% for one-bedrooms to as high as 23.3% for five-bedrooms, with a 12.85% average across all units. Outside of core Iowa City, vacancy rates stayed below 4%.

Fruin said increasing supply, which will increase vacancy rates, is part of the city’s strategy.

“One of these new student high-rises may be 99% to 100% filled. But if they create higher vacancies in some of the older housing stock, ideally you would see some of the pressures on rents relax a little bit,” he said.

The average rent for units in core Iowa City were:

$673 for an efficiency.

$819 for a one-bedroom.

$996 for a two-bedroom.

$1,402 for a three-bedroom.

$2,284 for a four-bedroom.

$2,682 for a five-bedroom.

Rents were much higher for one-bedroom and two-bedroom options in Coralville, Tiffin and North Liberty, but were generally lower for units with more bedrooms. Units in Iowa City outside of the core were generally the cheapest options.

Smith said, when more student-oriented housing stock is added, more traditional non-student renters will start renting homes, duplexes and other diverse types of housing.

“That is going to drive students more towards that purpose-built housing, which is what we and other developers knew,” he said.

Smith said the health of the university is a key factor when deciding where to build housing. That includes acceptance rates, admission standards and enrollment. He said developers always look to build in towns that have population growth.

The Press-Citizen reported in November that enrollment at UI overall is down by about 2.5%, a figure that is driven by a sharp 24% decrease in international student enrollment. While enrollment is declining at the UI and its sister universities in the state, Iowa City and Johnson County are growing fast, with the city adding 6,966 of the county’s 21,972 new residents between 2010 and 2020 according to the U.S. Census.

Smith said adding more student housing forces some other landlords and developers to lower rents but also invest in their properties with renovations or better appliances to compete with the new housing.

“A city that has no new supply coming in allows landlords to get pretty content with their product, because they know that (renters) don’t have any other options ... and aren’t as incentivized to put capital improvements in their product,” he said. “As new housing comes in or upgraded housing comes in, it raised the bar for other landlords.”

The Press-Citizen reached out to multiple property management companies and landlords in Iowa City for comment on this story and didn’t hear back.

Fruin said the city’s financial involvement in student housing projects is evident in the Tailwind Group project, largely driven by the historic preservation piece and the tax increment funding it received. He said the majority of other projects do not have city financial assistance.

While the city doesn’t invest much capital into these projects, developers do have to get approval by city staff and sometimes the Iowa City Council.

CA Ventures, which could not be reached for comment, is working through a proposal with the city for a 13-story mixed-use high rise on the corner of South Linn and East Washington streets that would be marketed to students.

Fruin said the last he heard from the developers on this project was that they aimed to break ground this fall.

Besides this potential CA Ventures project, Iowa City has had several large apartment buildings built or proposed in the last decade, many of which would be marketed to student renters.

RISE at Riverfront Crossings is an example of a completed midrise student housing project built in 2018. The 15-story residential tower, paired with a 14-story hotel tower, houses the 152-room Hyatt Place hotel, 600 residential tenants, office and retail space.

A project set to begin construction soon is The Nine at Iowa City by the 908 Group at the corner of South Gilbert and East Prentiss streets. The project has passed its design review and site plan review and would include 191 dwelling units, or 381 beds.

The larger 12 East Court project, a 15-story high rise with 940 student-oriented residential units, has stalled after getting a height bonus approved by the City Council and passing a design review.

Anna Van Heukelom, the University of Iowa Student Government city liaison, and Elle Miglin, the incoming city liaison, both spoke to the Press-Citizen about the struggles students face in renting off-campus. Van Heukelom said unless students have a large discretionary income or someone else paying their tuition and housing, finding affordable housing is daunting in Iowa City.

“Oftentimes, luxury apartments are prioritized over affordable housing, downtown in particular,” Miglin said. “I think that that only adds to the issue of unresolved repairs ... because the interests are in making money rather than supporting student housing.”

The most recent University of Iowa Student Government survey got 615 responses in April 2021.

Many respondents were concerned about the lack of affordable housing options. The average respondent said they spend between 20% and 50% of their income on housing and the average rent was $581.

Van Heukelom said common problems they’ve heard students encounter when renting in Iowa City for the first time is that they’re unaware of how to read a lease, collect their security deposit after their lease ends, and how to navigate the ever-present lease “gap week.”

“It’s not the most ideal having to work with a corporation that you don’t really know how to communicate with, you don’t know the rules ... versus someone like a small property manager that is touring you around,” Van Heukelom said. “You feel more connected and close to what they’re doing.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Iowa City Press-Citizen.

