US jobless claims fall again as some states end federal aid

In addition to ending the extra payment, most of the same states are also withdrawing from programs that provide jobless aid to self-employed or gig workers and to people who have been unemployed for more than six months.

Among them is Latricia Hampton, who worries that without the $300 weekly federal check, she will fall behind on her mobile phone and internet bills.

“Those smaller bills are what I’m going to have to get rid of,” said Hampton, 40, who lives in Gary, Indiana. “That might not sound like much to some people, but that’s another barrier to me finding work. That’s my kids who can’t do schoolwork at home on the computer."

Hampton had worked at a hair salon near Gary until last April, when it shut down because of the pandemic. Now, she spends hours a day applying for jobs on her phone but has yet to make it past the interview stage. She also has had trouble finding jobs that fit with her two young children's schedules, who are 4 and 8.

"It’s not like I can just go pick up a job at McDonald’s, and that’ll solve my problems,” she said. “I have two young kids. They need me, and when I’m not there, they need to be cared for. I’m a working-class single parent. We still need help in this pandemic, not pushed off the edge of a cliff and told to fly again.”