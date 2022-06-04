 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Used flags transformed into keepsake for veterans' families

  • Updated
  • 0

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — Of the military traditions performed at a veteran’s graveside service, the 21-gun salute grabs everyone’s attention.

The three volleys of shots noticeably cause a flinch or two among some of those in attendance.

Often unnoticed is what happens after those shots have been fired. The spent shell casings are collected and later presented to the family, one last symbol of their veteran’s service.

It’s a symbol that Vince Bugg felt could be better presented.

When Bugg became sergeant-at-arms at George Nelson American Legion Post 662 in Sergeant Bluff and took on the responsibility of organizing for veteran funerals, he thought there must be a more respectful way to present those shells to families. Carrying them in cupped hands, then handing them to the family didn’t seem right.

“It seemed awkward to drop a whole handful of shells into their hands,” Bugg told the Sioux City Journal.

People are also reading…

He turned to plastic bags, but that didn’t seem very fitting, either.

Then he thought of the small American flags retired each year after spending the previous 12 months marking veterans’ graves. Perhaps they could serve another purpose rather than being burned with other retired flags.

“I had all these flags that were in good shape and it seemed like a waste to throw them away,” Bugg said.

He tinkered with ideas, taking the old flags and folding them this way and that. He settled on a design in which he folded the flag over, sewed three sides shut, then added a Velcro fastener on the open end. When finished, he had a small bag that held all 21 shells -- much more honorable than a plastic sack.

“These flags have all stood watch over a fallen serviceman before. Now they have a second watch to hold a serviceman’s shells,” Bugg said.

Bugg writes the servicemember’s name and service information on the flag’s stripes with a stencil and pen. He also slips in a list of the names of the firing squad members and the person who played Taps, as well as his business card informing the family that, if they wish, he can provide photos of the squad firing the shots at the service.

He presents the bag to the family at the conclusion of the service, informing them that the three volleys fired during the ceremony stand for honor, duty and country.

“I say your loved one has fulfilled all those obligations,” said Bugg, a retired firefighter at the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, in which he served for 21 years.

Bugg presents the bag with the stars facing up, then flips it over to reveal the name and service information of the deceased veteran. In some cases, the information he’s written down might be more than the servicemember ever revealed to family members.

“It’s just a little more something for the family,” he said. “It think this is a little more touching. It’s got the history and the names.”

For more than two years, Bugg has been making the bags for every service the Sergeant Bluff Legion post takes part in, plus others who request them. He made bags for two Woodbury County men who died on board the battleship USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor and whose remains were recently identified and returned home for burial.

Bugg urges younger veterans to get involved with the American Legion or other service organizations so there will be enough people to fill firing squads and carry out other military rites at veterans’ funerals in the future. He’s shared his shell bags idea with other posts as an easy way to add a touch more honor to a veteran’s funeral.

“This guy has done so much for his country. I want to do as much for him as possible,” Bugg said.

Long after the echoes of the firing squad’s shots have faded, the shells remain wrapped in the American flag and held in honor, much like the memory of the veteran they represent.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sioux City Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Des Moines tries cooperation to reduce farm runoff

A Des Moines utility has filed lawsuits, proposed legislation and even tried public shaming in an effort to clean up drinking water that comes from rivers teeming with agricultural pollutants. None of it has worked, so Des Moines Water Works is trying another approach. The utility is working with grain cooperative Landus to teach farmers the latest techniques for reducing pollution at riverfront plots of corn and soybeans in the sprawling park where the utility filters the city’s drinking water. It’s a surprising turn in a long-running dispute between the state’s dominant industry and a utility that supplies drinking water to 600,000 customers in Iowa’s largest metro area.

Man who killed 2 outside Iowa church faced harassment case

Man who killed 2 outside Iowa church faced harassment case

Authorities say a man who fatally shot two women before killing himself in the parking lot of an Iowa church had been romantically involved with one of the women and faced a court hearing next week on a charge of harassing her. They say 33-year-old Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, of Boone, pulled up in a pickup truck to 22-year-old Eden Montang, 21-year-old Vivian Flores and another woman just before 7 p.m. Thursday outside Cornerstone Church on the outskirts of Ames and began shooting with a 9 mm handgun. Story County Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald says Montang and Flores were killed, and Whitlatch shot himself. The sheriff says the women were friends and students at Iowa State University who were walking together to the church for a weekly service.

Police say man shoots 2 females, self outside Iowa church

Police say man shoots 2 females, self outside Iowa church

A man shot two females to death and then apparently killed himself outside a church in Ames. The Story County Sheriff's Office say the man killed the two females outside the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames. Investigators didn’t know the ages of those killed. The shooter appeared to have then shot himself but his death is still being investigated. The church is near Interstate 35, about 30 miles north of Des Moines. The sheriff’s office didn’t identify those killed or give details about what led to the shooting.

In bear-barren state, Iowa officials issue bear safety tips

Iowa has hardly any bears, but one keeps popping up in Dubuque and has led state and city officials to advise residents to be on guard for black bear encounters. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the city of Dubuque issued a “bear aware” release this week following a number of sightings since early May of a black bear in the northeastern part of the city. The suggestions including stowing away food sources, such as bird feeders, pet food and garbage cans, and a warning for residents who encounter a bear not to run, but back away slowly. Black bears are native to Iowa, but it’s been more than 100 years since the state has had a resident bear population.

Iowa lawmakers OK deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles

Deer hunters will be able to use semi-automatic rifles during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill approved by lawmakers and sent to the governor. The measure given final approval Tuesday by the House is designed to help control the deer population and respond to complaints that excess deer eat corn and are hazardous to motorists. Charles City Democratic Rep. Todd Prichard, a a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, opposed the bill. He noted the AR-15 type rifles allowed for hunting were similar to those he was trained to use in the military and that ammunition authorized in the bill can travel up to 2½ miles.

Three Iowa teens shot and injured at after-prom party

Three Iowa teenagers were shot and injured after some uninvited guests showed up to an after-prom party. Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said about 200 people were at the party before the shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old girl were wounded in the shooting, but they are all expected to survive. All three teens were being treated at local hospitals Sunday. Parizek said the shooting happened during a fight that broke out after a group of uninvited guests arrived at the party, and several shots were fired. No arrests were immediately reported Sunday morning, and police did not identify the victims.

Prosecutor: Man had chance to surrender before killing cop

Prosecutor: Man had chance to surrender before killing cop

Prosecutors say a man accused of killing an Iowa state patrol trooper had plenty of opportunity to surrender before the fatal shooting. Assistant Iowa Attorney General Douglas Hammerand made the remarks Tuesday during opening statements in the first-degree murder trial of 42-year-old Michael Thomas Lang. The Waterloo-Cedar Rapids Courier reports that Lang's attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, told jurors the trooper's death was tragic but did not amount to murder. Lang is accused in the April 2021 killing of Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, who was shot as he led a tactical team to arrest Lang in his home. Lang was wanted for assaulting a police officer after a traffic pursuit earlier that day. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News