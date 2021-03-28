Virus forces Dubuque foam manufacturer to adapt

“We are manufacturers and distributors of loading dock equipment and many different industrial types of equipment used in factories and warehouses,” she said.

The shelters and seals are used to close or cover the opening of loading docks and protect them from weather, insects or anything that could potentially damage the inside of a facility or trailer.

One of FXI’s major contracts was with Flexsteel Industries, but when Flexsteel shuttered its Dubuque facility, FXI took a pretty big hit, Jackson said. FXI went from 26 employees down to nine.

“Basically by one (company) leaving, our sales were almost cut in half, and we lost two-thirds of our workforce,” he said. “We had to make our cuts to stay viable company-wise.”

Jackson said at the time the company lost Flexsteel, it began working with other companies in Missouri who sell pontoon boats. He said FXI continues to find other businesses throughout the nation to contract with as it works to regain steady footing once again. Last year, FXI in Dubuque made about $2.7 million in sales.

“Sales are up, and we are continuing to push on,” he said. “We have been making samplings for other furniture companies. We continue to push forward.”