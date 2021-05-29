Virus prompts sports card sales boom

Matthew Garrett, of Dubuque, has been collecting cards since he was a kid.

“Baseball has always been my primary focus, but I have dabbled in football, basketball, hockey, and WWE off and on throughout the years,” Garrett said.

Garrett said he thinks the Jordan documentary and renewed interest in retired star players kick-started much of the current card-sales boom.

“What is happening now is unprecedented in my experience,” he said. “Retail outlets are having to enforce minimum purchase regulations and have security present in the cards section.”

Garrett said the boom has impacted his collecting.

“I am not going to wait in long lines for product and nor will I pay marked-up prices on retail product on the secondary market,” he said. “So, I am collecting fewer new products.”

Based on his 30-year experience with the ebbs and flows of the business, Orr said he doesn’t expect the pandemic-driven, dramatic sales increases to last.

“It’s already beginning to taper,” he said. “It will level back down.”

However, he sees signs that a new generation is prepared to fuel steady future growth in the hobby.