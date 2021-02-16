Watchdog files lawsuit against group backing Iowa Sen. Ernst

Political nonprofits are often referred to as “dark money” groups because they can raise unlimited sums and do not have to disclose their donors. But such tax-exempt groups are forbidden from making political activity their primary purpose.

The complaint requested an FEC investigation. It also argued that internal Iowa Values documents revealed by the AP showed the group’s major purpose is political activity, likely violating the conditions of its tax-exempt status while breaking campaign finance laws that obligate the group to register as a political committee with the FEC and disclose its anonymous donors.

The FEC, which must have at least four members on the commission to conduct business, has not had a quorum for much of the last two years since President Donald Trump failed to make appointments.

That meant the commission responsible for enforcing federal campaign finance laws has been unable to conduct business. The commission hasn’t had all six commissioner seats occupied since 2017. In December the Senate confirmed three Trump appointees to return the commission to full staffing.