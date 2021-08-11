 Skip to main content
Waterloo barber providing free haircuts to students
Waterloo barber providing free haircuts to students

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A local Waterloo barber is providing free haircuts to students who will be returning to school this fall.

Barber Kenny Weekley will spend Thursday afternoon at The Salvation Army on Franklin Street cutting kids’ hair for free, the Courier reported. The free haircuts are by appointment only.

Major Shannon Thies with the Salvation Army called Weekley's donation of his time and talents a gift to the community.

"We want every child in the Cedar Valley to have a great start to their school year, and having a hair cut is one way to give children confidence and a fresh beginning,” Thies said.

Masks must be worn when entering the building. officials noted.

