Waterloo cultural center seeks to celebrate Black history

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — When Sonja Bock first came to the city 13 years ago, she remembers driving by the boxcar sitting at East Fourth and Adams streets and thinking, “What is that?”

Now, as Bock passes the torch after four years as the president of Waterloo’s African American Cultural Center — the official name of that boxcar — she hopes fewer people will ask that question every year.

“I think people have seen the improvements to the property,” she said.

Incoming president Darrell Wilder thinks they’ll start to be excited for what’s to come, too.

“Now people are seeing movement, so now it’s drawing a lot of questions,” Wilder told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

The African American Cultural Center in Waterloo, at 1320 E. Fourth St., has been beleaguered by setbacks over the years. Now, it’s attracting new events to the space and trying to become something its founders envisioned: a beacon of the city’s rich Black history.

That includes this weekend’s inaugural African-American Fest, hosted by Hopewell Church. Planned for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, the family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, food vendors and bouncy houses. The Rev. Clarence Williams, pastor at Hopewell, expects the event to attract around 200 people to the center’s outdoor shelter and space.

Though neither he nor the event are affiliated with the center, Williams said he is having it there to help grow exposure for it.

“I’d like to see this place grow,” Williams said. “We’re hoping the community will jump in here and say, ‘Well, maybe we can do something down there.’”

That’s welcome news to the center’s board.

“A lot of people don’t know what’s going on, because they’re still living off past narratives,” Wilder said.

For starters, the board has taken “museum” out of the title for a few reasons, including that there’s a similarly named museum in Cedar Rapids, and that they don’t have nearly as many artifacts as, say, the Grout Museum District down the street.

But they’re also refocusing on themselves as more of a community gathering space, while still showcasing the boxcar’s history. Black residents brought in as railroad strikebreakers were forced to live in boxcars just like that one over 100 years ago, confined to a small area of Waterloo known as the African American Triangle.

The neighborhoods surrounding the center have remained heavily Black since then, according to Census data. But while the center — then known as the African-American Historical and Cultural Museum — had the unique potential to spotlight Black history in Waterloo, it had instead been beset by internal struggles.

In 2014, the board survived a highly-publicized leadership fight and unpaid tax assessments. In 2015, the board even mulled over moving the iconic boxcar to give it more visibility within the city, though it ultimately stayed put. Volunteer burnout was also a challenge among board members, as plans to expand the boxcar into a $2.7 million large museum stalled.

“In the past, there were promises that were made, and then people didn’t follow through, and then people didn’t want to donate,” Bock said. “So that’s the new narrative: We’ve done the work, we’ve been diligent, and now we would like to welcome the community.”

A massive shelter was built behind the boxcar, which hosts a handful of events annually. The inside of the boxcar has been renovated, with every artifact professionally inventoried. The wooden entrance ramp, a door and window were recently redone to come into compliance with city code. And paperwork has begun to transform the center into an official nonprofit organization.

Local artist Les Wilder volunteered to paint a large mural in the center’s parking lot, drawing even more attention to the renovated space.

In 2014, the board survived a highly-publicized leadership fight and unpaid tax assessments. In 2015, the board even mulled over moving the iconic boxcar to give it more visibility within the city, though it ultimately stayed put. Volunteer burnout was also a challenge among board members, as plans to expand the boxcar into a $2.7 million large museum stalled.

Leadership fight continues at African-American museum

“In the past, there were promises that were made, and then people didn’t follow through, and then people didn’t want to donate,” Bock said. “So that’s the new narrative: We’ve done the work, we’ve been diligent, and now we would like to welcome the community.”

A massive shelter was built behind the boxcar, which hosts a handful of events annually. The inside of the boxcar has been renovated, with every artifact professionally inventoried. The wooden entrance ramp, a door and window were recently redone to come into compliance with city code. And paperwork has begun to transform the center into an official nonprofit organization.

Local artist Les Wilder volunteered to paint a large mural in the center’s parking lot, drawing even more attention to the renovated space.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0