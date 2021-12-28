 Skip to main content
AP

Waterloo firefighter rappels into icy river to save woman

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A woman is alive after being pulled from an icy Iowa river by a rappelling firefighter.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that it isn't yet known how the woman ended up in the Cedar River in Waterloo. A passerby called 911 around 7:35 p.m. Monday after hearing her yelling from under the Park Avenue Bridge.

Firefighters tossed her a rope with a loop, which kept her in place and prevented her from floating over the dam only yards away. Firefighter Chris Roth then used a second line to rappel into the river while another crew launched a rescue boat.

Roth helped the woman into the boat, which ferried her to a waiting ambulance. Her condition on Tuesday wasn't immediately known.

Battalion Chief Troy Luck said crews have practiced rappelling from the bridge numerous times during training, but this was the first time they have used it in an actual rescue.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

