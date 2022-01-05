Waterloo lawmaker drops campaign for Iowa governor

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Waterloo Democratic Rep. Ras Smith announced Wednesday he was suspending his campaign for Iowa governor.

Smith, who in June 2021 became the first person to announce his run for governor, cited a “drastic disconnect between the current political system and the people" in explaining his decision to drop his campaign.

“I have come to the heartbreaking conclusion that there are barriers that one campaign cannot overcome, no matter how hard we work or how faithfully we represent the majority of hardworking Iowans," he said in a statement.

Smith is serving his third term representing an area of Black Hawk County. He has chaired the Legislative Black Caucus.

His decision leaves Deidre DeJear as the highest-profile Democrat remaining in the race.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds hasn't announced her plans but is expected to seek reelection.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0