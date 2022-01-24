Waterloo man convicted of killing wife, burning her body

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A Waterloo man was convicted on Monday of killing his wife and burning her body near a cemetery.

Jurors deliberated only a few hours before finding Fredrick Williams, 31, guilty of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse to conceal a crime in the death of 40-year-old Lakisha Owens, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams said Fredrick Williams abused his wife before she disappeared on Jan. 20, 2018.

Her parents and co-workers reported her missing after she didn't show up for work and Fredrick Williams didn’t show any concern because he knew she wasn't missing, the prosecutor said during closing arguments.

Owen’s body was found burned in a wooded area behind Garden of Memories on Jan. 26, 2018, while Fredrick Williams was Minnesota.

An autopsy determined she died of asphyxia.

Fredrick Williams didn’t testify at the trial but told police he hadn't seen Owens since she kicked him out of their apartment.

Defense attorney Steve Drahozal said the state didn’t have any direct evidence linking Fredrick Williams to the slaying.

His sentencing date has not been set.

