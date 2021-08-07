Waterloo man sentenced to prison over 'Wild West' shootout

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A 47-year-old Waterloo man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison over a shootout in the parking lot of a liquor store that the judge called “not unlike the Wild West.”

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams in Cedar Rapids imposed the sentence this week on Charles Antony Ware for being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm. Ware pleaded guilty to the charge in March.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Williams also described Ware's criminal history as “fairly nonstop,” with 30 convictions, six convictions for violent assaults on women and violent misconduct during past prison terms.

The shootout in the Waterloo liquor store's parking lot was in September 2020. Police said Ware and 34-year-old Demitrius Shambray Cannon, also from Waterloo, argued and then exchanged gunfire.

Court records say that Cannon was struck in the ankle and stay bullets took out nearby windows.

Ware drove off, and Cannon was found crawling in the street. Court records accuse him of tossing a pistol as a police officer approached.

Cannon also was barred from handling guns because of a previous felony conviction, and he pleaded guilty in April to an illegal gun possession charge. His sentencing is set for September.

