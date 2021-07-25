Waterloo murals inspired by area's natural landscape

The Waterloo Center for the Arts has been working with U of I MFA students in the College of Art & Art History to design and install the public art murals meant to reflect the values, stories and identity of Waterloo. U of I lecturer and 3D design artist Hannah Givler leads the course in pubic art.

Tyler’s designs were selected for the project and work began July 6. Murals should be completed by Tuesday.

Tyler chose a vibrant palette of blue, orange, yellow and purple to represent the downtown’s sense of energy and renewal. Her whimsical motifs incorporate goldenrod, butterfly milkweed and groundnut vines from Iowa’s prairie.

“I love working with botanicals, flowers, even my houseplants, because the form feels so natural to me. I’m from Oklahoma and when I moved to Iowa, my first apartment was near a bike trail and I saw tons of goldenrod and other wildflowers. It referenced the prairie, which again, is natural to me, and I wanted to pull from those things,” the artist explained.