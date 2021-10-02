Waterloo program gives students career opportunities

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — West High School seniors Matthias Holmes and Saheed Pryce liked the jobs they started in the summer.

The work has continued this fall, adjusted for their school schedules. It’s going so well that both are considering careers in the field after graduation and college.

As apprentices at John Deere Waterloo Operations, they are already making progress toward that potential future and earning a wage.

“It sets up a long-term goal for you to follow if you’re interested,” said Pryce, noting that he plans to stick with the manufacturing field.

He and Holmes are among four students enrolled in the Waterloo Career Center chosen for high school registered apprenticeships at John Deere. They are taking advanced manufacturing courses that earn Hawkeye Community College credit and teach computer numerical control machining plus other skills needed in a factory. Completing the classes is a component of the apprenticeship, which includes a minimum of 2,000 hours between classroom and work time.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports this is the second year Deere has worked with the career center on the apprenticeships in Waterloo. Two apprentices worked for the company last year.

“It allows for us to provide training to our future employees to fill that pipeline,” said Kari Kristensen, a coordinator with Deere in the component manufacturing area. “And now, we’re seeing a void, especially in the CNC experience here in the Cedar Valley.”

Two other students are completing similar apprenticeships at DC Industries and Criterion Manufacturing. The career center also works with companies for electrician and plumbing apprenticeships. Waterloo Community Schools’ officials said an information technology apprenticeship is slated to begin this spring through the center.

At John Deere, the students received eight days of training this summer in the facility where they were placed.

“After that, we’ve matched them with a variety of CNC experiences on the floor,” said Kristensen.

Pryce and Holmes spent the summer working at Drivetrain Operations from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays and moved to Engine Works beginning Aug. 30. During the school year, they work from 7 to 10 a.m. before heading to classes. The students are paired with production employees who volunteer to help them learn the needed skills.

“For the most part, we switch every week and we learn a different process,” said Holmes. Initially during the summer, they were operating machinery like lathes before moving on to the heat treat process, which hardens parts being manufactured to make them stronger. They have gone through a number of other rotations since then and have already learned a lot.

“Personally, I didn’t know anything about machining at all,” before he started high school, said Pryce. But he and Holmes took an introduction to metals class as freshmen at West. The teacher had welding booths and welders and some foundry equipment.

“It was really cool to have the hands-on,” said Holmes of that class. “We started making molds like they do at the foundry.”

As juniors, they both enrolled in the Waterloo Career Center’s machine theory class, part of the advanced manufacturing program. That’s when they learned about the apprenticeship. They’re currently enrolled in the machine operations class.

Holmes has learned about some of the programming that is involved in manufacturing and the way robotics is used on the factory floor.

“I thought that was really interesting because I think that’s something I would pursue,” he said.

Pryce said “the most interesting thing I’ve seen here” involves maintenance efforts. The department gets work orders when something needs to be repaired or another maintenance issue emerges.

“It’s like a puzzle they have, to put things together,” he explained. Maintenance staff have to determine “what’s the best way to get this done.”

Working in that area “wouldn’t have crossed my mind until I seen it and found it interesting,” said Pryce.

They will continue with the apprenticeship at least through graduation and up to three months afterward. Apprentices can go on to college or apply for a job with the company. Because of their time in the factories, they may have some ideas about what to pursue.

“The benefit is that they get exposure to all these jobs,” said Elizabeth DeWinter, wage employment administrator for Deere. “By the time they graduate, they know the direction they want to go.”

Across the company at facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, an additional 33 high school students began the work-based learning portion of their apprentices in June. Since starting in 2019, officials said Deere has successfully prepared 27 students for careers in manufacturing. Thirteen of those have been hired as full-time employees upon graduation.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

