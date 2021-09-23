Waukee man charged with murder in March death of infant

WAUKEE, Iowa (AP) — A Waukee man has been charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing the death of a 6-month-old baby back in March.

Nicholas Edward Cox, 22, was arrested Tuesday on the charge and booked into the Hardin County Jail, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Officials said Iowa Falls police and paramedics responded to a 911 call on March 2 and found the baby unresponsive. Efforts to revive his were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said Cox gave various stories about his attempts to save the baby, finally telling investigators he was “way too rough” with the infant. An autopsy showed the baby died of asphyxiation and blunt force trauma to the neck and spine.

The baby also had many bruises and other hemorrhaging around his eye, the medical examiner said, and had other bruises and wounds that were in the process of healing.

Authorities have not said what Cox's relationship to the infant was.

