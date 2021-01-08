White man who drove into Iowa protesters avoids prison

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A white man who deliberately sped his car through a crowd of racial injustice protesters in Iowa City, striking several, will avoid prison and have the incident erased from his record if he stays out of trouble for three years.

A judge last month granted a deferred judgment for Michael Ray Stepanek, 45, who told police he drove his Toyota Camry through the crowd in August because the protesters needed “an attitude adjustment.”

The sentence means a felony charge of willful injury resulting in bodily injury against Stepanek will be dismissed and expunged, as long as he does not commit a crime during a three-year term of probation. Judge Paul Miller also suspended a $1,025 civil fine.

Offenders who commit “forcible felonies” are not eligible for deferred judgments, but the charge to which Stepanek pleaded is not considered one under Iowa law. He was also eligible for the break because he did not have a criminal history.

One of the protesters he hit said Friday that she advocated for no prison sentence, but that she wasn't aware the case might disappear from the public record.