DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone had a lucky April Fool's Day in Iowa.

Lottery officials said a winning $40 million Lotto America ticket was sold Saturday in Dubuque.

The ticket was purchased at Eichman’s, a restaurant and convenience store, which will receive $5,000 for selling the tickets

The winner could claim a $40.03 million annuity or the $21.28 million cash option. That's a record for the game, with the previous largest jackpot of $22.82 million purchased in March 2018 by a Minnesota family.

The winning numbers were 2-38-43-46-51 and Star Ball 7.