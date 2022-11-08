Winning numbers for record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball drawn after delay because of issue processing lottery sales

Think you’re a sure bet to win an estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot? If so, you need to decide whether to take cash, which would actually pay out $596.7 million, or choose the $1.2 billion annuity option that is twice as large but is paid out over 29 years. The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the red powerball 23. Winners of giant jackpots nearly always take the cash, and financial advisors say that might be a mistake. Nicholas Bunio, a certified financial planner from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, said that even with his expertise, he would take an annuity because it would so dramatically reduce his risk of making an investment mistake.